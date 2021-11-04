Belarusian Foreign Ministry Summons Polish Diplomat in Wake of Border Incident

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Polish charge d'affaires ad intetim Martin Wojciechowski on Thursday to express protest over Polish officials' recent claims about armed persons' illegal crossing into their country from Belarus, the diplomat was informed of the inadmissibility of escalating the situation at the border.

Earlier this week, Belarusian charge d`affaires Alexander Chesnovsky was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry due to the alleged border crossing by a group of uniformed armed men from the Belarusian territory. Minsk refuted the accusations as groundless.

"On November 4, charge d'affaires of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Belarus, Martin Wojciechowski, was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

We expressed our resolute protest to the Polish diplomat over the statement by Polish officials about some 'crossing' into Poland by unidentified 'armed people in uniform' from the Belarusian territory on November 2," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Polish diplomat was "firmly notified" of the inadmissibility of escalating the situation at the border using methods that are "highly questionable from the point of view of the principles of good-neighborliness and common sense," the ministry added.