Belarusian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat Over Attack On Embassy In London

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat Over Attack on Embassy in London

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) An attack on the Belarusian embassy in London was committed on Sunday, one diplomat was seriously injured, UK charge d'affaires was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the ministry said on Monday.

"On the evening of December 19, 2021, an attack was committed on the Belarusian embassy in London. First, a group of people damaged the facade of the building of the foreign establishment, and then the arriving Belarusian diplomats were physically attacked. One of them was seriously injured and required urgent medical attention. A healthcare facility diagnosed with a broken nose, mild concussion and a traumatic tooth fracture," the ministry said.

After the arrival of law enforcement agencies, the radicals attempted to escape from the scene. However, a number of the attackers were detained by the London diplomatic police.

"It has been established that the persons are presumably included in the radical emigre grouping Nadzeya," the statement says.

"The UK charge d'affaires was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest has been lodged with the demand to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as inform the Belarusian side about the progress of the procedural actions and their results," the ministry added.

