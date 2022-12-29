Belarusian Foreign Ministry Summons Ukrainian Ambassador, Demands Probe Into Missile Fall

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Minsk Ihor Kyzym after the fall of a Ukrainian missile on Belarusian territory on Thursday and demanded that Kiev investigate the incident, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Minsk Ihor Kyzym after the fall of a Ukrainian missile on Belarusian territory on Thursday and demanded that Kiev investigate the incident, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

"As you know, the Belarusian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile over the territory of Belarus today. This is a very serious incident. And Belarus takes this issue as seriously as possible.

In this regard, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym today and expressed its strong protest to him," Glaz told reporters.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry also demanded that Kiev conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the missile's launch, bring those responsible to justice and take comprehensive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, the spokesman added.