Belarusian Foreign Ministry To Develop New Foreign Policy Concept - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry plans to develop a new foreign policy concept of the country, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said.

"We live here and know perfectly well how and where to lead our country tomorrow.

And in order to make it more clear, the foreign ministry undertakes to develop a new concept of the foreign policy of the Republic of Belarus," Makei said, speaking at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk.

"I want to say the main thing: we ourselves, each of us, need to give up a flawed view of our country: we are small, we want to go to Europe, we want to cling to someone and so on," he said.

According to the minister, Belarusians should view their country "not as something between someone and something," but as "their own land, their coast."

