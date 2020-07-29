UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Ministry To Invite Russian, Ukrainian Ambassadors Over Detainees Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Belarusian Foreign Ministry to Invite Russian, Ukrainian Ambassadors Over Detainees Case

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry will invite the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to give explanations on the case related to the detention of a group of Russians in the republic, at least 14 of whom were "recorded" in Donbas, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov said on Wednesday.

"To date, the head of state has set a number of tasks for elements of the national security system. In short, it will be the work of the Foreign Ministry to send requests and invite ambassadors of both Russia and Ukraine to give some explanations and for discussion. Because already now, according to the available information, according to the results of surveys of these people, at least 14 of them are in the registry of people who were recorded in Donbass. Therefore, the Ukrainian ambassador is invited on this issue," Ravkov told the STV broadcaster.

More Stories From World

