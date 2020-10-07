UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Foreign Ministry To Review Accreditations For Some 15 Foreign Media Outlets

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Belarusian Foreign Ministry to Review Accreditations for Some 15 Foreign Media Outlets

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's renewed commission for issuing media accreditations is set to hold its first meeting on Wednesday to consider several dozen applications from 15 foreign news outlets, the ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The Belarusian Foreign Ministry's renewed commission for issuing media accreditations is set to hold its first meeting on Wednesday to consider several dozen applications from 15 foreign news outlets, the ministry's spokesman, Anatoly Glaz, told Sputnik.

Minsk canceled accreditations for a slew of foreign news media outlets operating in the country following extensive coverage of the unrest that followed the August 9 disputed presidential election. The Associated Press, Reuters, BBC and more were prohibited from filming and sending out material gathered in the country.

"Applications are received daily, as I know, there are already more than 70 of them from about 15 foreign media outlets. In a word, the process is underway... We are doing everything possible to speed up [the process] and to hold the first meeting of the renewed Commission at the end of the day," Glaz said.

Glaz noted, however, that foreign media accreditations are still liable for termination in the event of Belarusian media's unfair treatment abroad.

"Some questions, of course, may arise. For example, the first precedent of the commission's use of clause 11 of the provision, which concerns the principle of reciprocity in cases where restrictive measures are applied against journalists of Belarusian media, is already possible," Glaz said.

The mass protests in the country have seen dozens of journalists detained along with the protesters early on in the unrest, when police the crackdown just unleashed.

Belarus has been undergoing political turmoil ever since the presidential election, which saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected once again. The country's opposition did not accept the results, saying that opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. As a result, protests have been taking place across the country on a regular basis.

The European Union has refused to recognize Lukashenko as president. Tikhanovskaya has been having meetings with highly-placed European politicians.

