Belarusian Foreign Policy to Be Based on Alliance With Russia - Draft Security Concept

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Belarusian foreign policy will be based on its alliance with Russia and strengthening of partnership with China, according to the country's draft national security concept.

The draft project was published on the national legal portal on Monday.

"The foreign policy activities ensure the implementation of an independent course in the international arena. It is based on strategic allied relations with Russia, comprehensive cooperation with other friendly states ... strengthening strategic partnership with China and multifaceted interaction with other states that respect our views and interests," the draft concept read, adding that Belarus' allied relations with Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) contribute to the security of Minsk.

According to the draft project, the main threats to the national security of Belarus are encroachments on it's territorial integrity, sovereignty and the constitutional order.

At the same time, Belarus plans to maintain a pragmatic dialogue with the Western nations in order to list sanctions.