UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Foreign Policy To Be Based On Alliance With Russia - Draft Security Concept

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Belarusian Foreign Policy to Be Based on Alliance With Russia - Draft Security Concept

The Belarusian foreign policy will be based on its alliance with Russia and strengthening of partnership with China, according to the country's draft national security concept

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The Belarusian foreign policy will be based on its alliance with Russia and strengthening of partnership with China, according to the country's draft national security concept.

The draft project was published on the national legal portal on Monday.

"The foreign policy activities ensure the implementation of an independent course in the international arena. It is based on strategic allied relations with Russia, comprehensive cooperation with other friendly states ... strengthening strategic partnership with China and multifaceted interaction with other states that respect our views and interests," the draft concept read, adding that Belarus' allied relations with Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) contribute to the security of Minsk.

According to the draft project, the main threats to the national security of Belarus are encroachments on it's territorial integrity, sovereignty and the constitutional order.

At the same time, Belarus plans to maintain a pragmatic dialogue with the Western nations in order to list sanctions.

Related Topics

Russia China Minsk Same Alliance Belarus

Recent Stories

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine fo ..

Netherlands Allocates Almost $300Mln to Ukraine for Reconstruction, NATO Coopera ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions ..

Govt not shying away from polls; taking exceptions against holding them separate ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects free flour centers in Kasu ..

8 minutes ago
 Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel In ..

Investigators Believe Yacht Was Not Only Vessel Involved in Nord Stream Attack - ..

8 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews renovation of Badshahi Mosque

Meeting reviews renovation of Badshahi Mosque

8 minutes ago
 New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Cou ..

New York Police Steps Up Security at Manhattan Court Ahead of Trump Arraignment

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.