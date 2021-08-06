UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Forensic Experts Give Cause Of Migrant's Death As Hemorrhagic Shock - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A post-mortem examination of an Iraqi migrant who was severely beaten at the Belarusian border with Lithuania concluded that he died of a massive blood loss that led to hemorrhagic shock, state media said.

An official with the Belarusian border guard agency told Sputnik that the man was found on the Belarusian side of the border on Tuesday night. He was in severe condition and died while first-responders were trying to help him. The state investigative committee opened a murder probe into his death.

The Belarus 1 television channel reported that forensic pathologists said he went into hemorrhagic shock, a life-threatening condition, after receiving at least 30 blows to his body. Chief forensic expert Yuri Ovsiyuk said they might have been caused by sticks or truncheons.

Belarus has accused Lithuania of pushing back migrants seeking to reach better-off EU member states, in violation of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention. Lithuania blames its neighbor for the record inflow of migrants from mostly middle Eastern countries.

