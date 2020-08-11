UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Government Refutes Reports On Curfew In Minsk Amid Protests

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Belarusian Government Refutes Reports on Curfew in Minsk Amid Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Belarusian Council of Ministers refuted on Tuesday reports claiming that the authorities had imposed a curfew in the capital city of Minsk amid violent protests.

"Trust only official sources of information. Officially, there is no such information," spokeswoman Alexandra Isaeva told Sputnik Belarus.

Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the local police was preparing to restrict traffic on the streets of Minsk as the capital is bracing up for the third night of protests. Central streets of the city are being patrolled by reinforced police units.

Several metro stations of the Minsk Metro have been closed, and trains pass them without stopping. The list of closed stations includes Nyamiha, Kupalawskaya, Frunzyenskaya, Maladzyozhnaya, Pushkinskaya of the Awtazavodskaya line, as well as Kastrychnitskaya and Ploshcha Lyenina of Maskowskaya line.

On Sunday, Belarus held its presidential election, which resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered widespread protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests.

