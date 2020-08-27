Belarusian Government to Not Let National Currency Fail - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Belarusian government will not allow the national currency, the Belarusian ruble, to fail, President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"We will not allow the national Currency to plunge. If people want to buy the Dollar, let them. It costs what it costs today. We have a floating exchange rate," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, the situation with foreign currency in Belarus is not a "disaster".

"Yes, there may be not enough cash in some exchange points. But this always happens at high demand," the president said.

Lukashenko said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed on refinancing of $1 billion of Belarus' current debt to Russia, adding that the prime ministers of the two countries would discuss this later on Thursday.