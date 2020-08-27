UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Government To Not Let National Currency Fail - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Belarusian Government to Not Let National Currency Fail - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Belarusian government will not allow the national currency, the Belarusian ruble, to fail, President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday.

"We will not allow the national Currency to plunge. If people want to buy the Dollar, let them. It costs what it costs today. We have a floating exchange rate," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, the situation with foreign currency in Belarus is not a "disaster".

"Yes, there may be not enough cash in some exchange points. But this always happens at high demand," the president said.

Lukashenko said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed on refinancing of $1 billion of Belarus' current debt to Russia, adding that the prime ministers of the two countries would discuss this later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia Buy Vladimir Putin Belarus May Government Billion

Recent Stories

Samsung Raises the Bar for Mobile Experience Innov ..

7 minutes ago

Imran Khan is doing “politics of revenge”, say ..

9 minutes ago

Russia detains soldier for spying for Ukraine

15 minutes ago

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 8th Muharram ..

15 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested, 14 kg charras recove ..

15 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,711 to 975,576

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.