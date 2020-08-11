MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was forced to go to Lithuania due to the actions the Belarusian government took against her, spokeswoman Olga Kovalkova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said that Tikhanovskaya was "safe" in Lithuania.

"Svetlana is in Lithuania. Svetlana is still with the Belarusian people, she has won ... She had no other choice. She has left the country after the meeting at the Central Election Commission [held on Monday].

The Belarusian authorities have evacuated her from the country, the authorities have organized her exit," Kovalkova said.

Tikhanovskaya refuses to recognize the preliminary results of the Belarusian presidential election released by the Central Election Commission, which says incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent of the vote, while Tikhanovskaya is second with slightly over 10 percent. On Monday, Tukhanovksya filed a complaint against the results of the vote.