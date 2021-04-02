The Belarusian government will study the new US sanctions on Belarusian enterprises, a response may follow, deputy head of the presidential administration, Dmitry Krutoy, said on Friday

Ned price, a US State Department 's spokesman, said that the US would reimpose sanctions on nine Belarusian companies on April 26.

"These are quite fresh statements, we have not studied them in-depth. As far as I see it, our colleagues [US authorities] approached the deadline, as they usually consider such decisions in March or April ... The government of our republic will study the situation. If it is necessary, some things will be reported to the president. If this threat becomes a reality, some response measures will certainly be implemented," Krutoy said.