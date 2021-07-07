UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Grodno Azot Company Reports Off-Schedule Factory Halt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

One of the factories of Grodno Azot, a Belarusian state-owned petrochemical corporation, shut down on Wednesday for undisclosed reasons

According to the statement, the halt of the nitric acid and urea-ammonia site occurred at around 11.25 (08:25 GMT).

"The reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

Once they are eliminated, the plant will launch operations," it added.

The rufous emissions, which may be observed as a result of a short-term rise of nitrogen oxides after the site is relaunched, will be temporary and meet the limits allowed by the Environment Ministry, the statement read.

The quality of the air is being monitored in the area, and so far "no excesses of the established standards were recorded," according to the company.

