Belarusian Grodno Region Suspends Fee for Crossing Border by Car

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The authorities of the Grodno Region of Belarus said on Saturday that, starting January 1, the fee for crossing the state border by car to leave the country will be canceled.

"Starting January 1, 2023, the decision of the Grodno Regional Council of Deputies dated March 30, 2021 "On the local fee" ceases to be valid," the regional executive committee said on its website.

According to the statement, introduction of additional fees for crossing the border by vehicles through checkpoints "will be announced later."

In March 2021, the Council of Deputies introduced a local fee for crossing the state border in vehicles. The decision came into force a month later and was supposed to remain valid until January 1, 2023. The fee totaled 1 basic amount (about $11). The funds were assumed to be used for curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.