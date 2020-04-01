UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Health Ministry Confirms Second Coronavirus-Related Fatality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A second patient diagnosed with COVID-19 in Belarus has died, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We have registered the second death of an elderly patient with numerous chronic diseases that were aggravated by the coronavirus infection, according to preliminary data," the ministry's press service said.

The ministry added that five patients had been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

So far, Belarus has confirmed 163 cases of the disease out of over 32,000 people who have been tested since the outbreak began.

