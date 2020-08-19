Belarusian Health Ministry Confirms Third Death During Ongoing Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the third death during the ongoing protests against the results of the August 9 presidential election in the country.

Belarusian Health Minister Vladimir Karanik earlier confirmed that two protesters have died. On Wednesday, the tut.

by news portal reported that Gennadiy Shutov, a 43-years-old man from the southwestern Belarusian city of Brest who got injured during an opposition rally on August 11, died from his wounds.

"We are sorry to inform you that on August 19, a Belarusian citizen, Gennadiy Shutov, died," the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Shutov was transferred to the Defense Ministry's hospital on August 13, but his condition worsened on Tuesday and doctors were unable to "save the patient."