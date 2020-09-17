Belarusian Health Ministry Has Received Documents for Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

The Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday it had received all the documents needed for launching the clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday it had received all the documents needed for launching the clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

"The Belarusian Health Ministry has received the batch of documents for conducting clinical trials of the Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine (trade name Sputnik V)," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry added that its leading epidemiology and infectious diseases experts were currently studying the documents.

Around 100 volunteers will take part in the trials, the Belarusian Health Ministry added, calling on those wishing to join to submit applications on the websites of the eight health-care facilities in Minsk and Vitebsk where the trials will be held.