Belarusian Health Ministry Refutes Claims Medics To Be Prosecuted For Engaging In Protests

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Belarusian Health Ministry Refutes Claims Medics to Be Prosecuted for Engaging in Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Belarusian Health Ministry on Friday refuted claims that medical workers would face prosecution for participating in unauthorized post-election protests.

"There was information on social networks that employees of health care institutions will be subject to prosecution or dismissal if they join solidarity rallies. The text was posted on social networks with a reference to the words of the [health] minister and the first deputy minister. We officially declare: this information is not true," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that medics were not prohibited from expressing their civil position outside working hours.

"The Ministry of Health and the Belarusian Trade Union of Health Workers only ask [the public] to avoid provoking violation of law and order, as well as labor discipline," the ministry noted.

Mass protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of protesters were injured. The authorities said that 121 police officers also sustained injuries during the protests. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.

