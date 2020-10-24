(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) Sixteen female participants of an unauthorized rally organized by the Belarusian opposition were detained in Minsk on Saturday, human rights center Viasna reported.

More than 200 people, the majority of whom were young women, participated in the so-called "women's march" in the Belarusian capital. The protesters went along Independence Avenue, accompanied by the security service vehicles.

"The activists are collecting information on the detainees," the center, which is not registered by the authorities of Belarus, said.

Viasna has published on its site a list that includes 16 women, that were detained during the rally.

According to the rights group, 7 women have been already released.

Mass opposition protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the August 9 presidential election in which the incumbent leader, Alexander Lukashenko, secured his sixth consecutive term. The opposition has refused to recognize the official results and continues holding rallies.