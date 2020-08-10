UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Human Rights Activists Say 80 People Detained Over Weekend

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Eighty people were detained in Belarus over the weekend, when the country was rocked by protests over the presidential election, local human rights activists said on Monday.

The Viasna (Spring) Human Rights Centre released on its website a list of 80 people detained in Minsk.

The list includes election observers, members of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office and journalists working for Russia's tv Rain.

