Belarusian Human Rights Center Says Over 120 People Detained As Result Of Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Belarusian Human Rights Center Says Over 120 People Detained as Result of Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' Human Rights Center Viasna (Spring) said on Monday that over 120 people were detained in the country as a result of the unrest following the presidential election.

"As of 01:00 [22:00 previous day GMT], Viasna knows the Names of over 120 people detained in the capital and in regions on August 9," Viasna wrote on its Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, the center released on its website a list of 80 people detained in Minsk over the weekend.

