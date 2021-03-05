UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna Faces Criminal Charges

Minsk-based Viasna Human Rights Centre, which is not registered by the Belarusian government, said on Friday that the Belarusian Investigative Committee had initiated a criminal probe against it over alleged gross violations of the public order

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Minsk-based Viasna Human Rights Centre, which is not registered by the Belarusian government, said on Friday that the Belarusian Investigative Committee had initiated a criminal probe against it over alleged gross violations of the public order.

Last month, Belarusian law enforcement agencies conducted around 90 search operations as part of the probe into alleged foreign sponsorship of the rallies. Viasna, which regularly publishes updates on trials against protesters, was among the human rights organization that drew the attention of investigators.

"The Belarusian Investigative Committee's ... main directorate for investigating organized crime and corruption is investigating a criminal case, which was initiated over activities of the Viasna Human Rights Centre," the statement read.

The probe was initiated under article 'Organization of and active participation in group actions grossly violating public order," Viasna specified.

