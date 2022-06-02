Belarusian, Hungarian Defense Officials Discuss Situation in Eastern Europe - Minsk

Representatives of the defense ministries of Belarus and Hungary on Thursday discussed bilateral military ties and exchanged views on the situation in Eastern Europe, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Representatives of the defense ministries of Belarus and Hungary on Thursday discussed bilateral military ties and exchanged views on the situation in Eastern Europe, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Col. Valery Revenko, aide to the Belarusian defense minister for international military cooperation, met with Col. Laszlo Zakan, military attache at the Hungarian embassy to Belarus, for talks earlier on Thursday.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the contemporary state of relations in the military sphere between the Republic of Belarus and Hungary. The exchange of views on the issue of the political and military situation in Eastern Europe also took place," the ministry said on Telegram.

The general staff of the Belarusian armed forces said earlier this year that NATO actions near the republic's border represent a growing military threat. The general staff claimed that NATO troops had more than doubled in quantity and quality over the past six months. In particular, NATO forces carrying air- and sea-launched cruise missiles started patrolling the Mediterranean and Baltic seas, while the presence of military aviation in Poland and the Baltic states has increased. In this regard, the general staff said, Belarus has developed "complex measures aimed at countering possible threats."