UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Indian Officials Discuss Joint Defense Activities In 2023 - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Belarusian, Indian Officials Discuss Joint Defense Activities in 2023 - Defense Ministry

Acting Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Fedin met with Indian Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and upcoming joint military activities, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Acting Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Fedin met with Indian Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and upcoming joint military activities, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Acting Deputy Defense Minister, chief for armaments of armed forces, Maj. Gen.

Andrei Fedin and Indian Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha met as part of efforts to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between Belarus and India," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the meeting took place at the request of India, with the officials having constructive talks.

The discussion also focused on bilateral cooperation and preparation for joint military activities in 2023, according to the Belarusian ministry.

Related Topics

India Belarus

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug C ..

US Sanctions 8 Companies Related to Mexican Drug Cartel - Treasury Department

11 minutes ago
 GB govt trying to revamp education system in schoo ..

GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgi ..

11 minutes ago
 Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti ..

Moscow Urges Chisinau to Stop Confrontational Anti-Russian Rhetoric - Foreign Mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out t ..

Elaborate national strategy crucial to stamp out terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and ..

Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Me ..

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Al ..

RAK Ruler participates in Summit Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.