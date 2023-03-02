Belarusian, Indian Officials Discuss Joint Defense Activities in 2023 - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Acting Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Fedin met with Indian Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and upcoming joint military activities, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Acting Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Fedin met with Indian Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha to discuss bilateral defense cooperation and upcoming joint military activities, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Acting Deputy Defense Minister, chief for armaments of armed forces, Maj. Gen.

Andrei Fedin and Indian Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha met as part of efforts to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between Belarus and India," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the meeting took place at the request of India, with the officials having constructive talks.

The discussion also focused on bilateral cooperation and preparation for joint military activities in 2023, according to the Belarusian ministry.