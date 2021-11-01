Belarusian Information Ministry Confirms Blocking of Regnum.Ru

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Belarusian Information Ministry on Monday confirmed the blocking of Russian news agency Regnum.ru and other information websites.

"The Ministry of Information is constantly working to identify Internet resources that allow access to sites in relation to which decisions have been made to restrict access, including copies of such Internet resources," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that last week it restricted access to several internet resources, including euroradio.fm (the European Radio for Belarus), regnum.ru, belsat.eu, spring96.org (the Viasna center) and svaboda.org/ (the Belarusian version of the Radio Liberty).