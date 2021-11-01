UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Information Ministry Confirms Blocking Of Regnum.Ru

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:44 PM

Belarusian Information Ministry Confirms Blocking of Regnum.Ru

The Belarusian Information Ministry on Monday confirmed the blocking of Russian news agency Regnum.ru and other information websites

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Belarusian Information Ministry on Monday confirmed the blocking of Russian news agency Regnum.ru and other information websites.

"The Ministry of Information is constantly working to identify Internet resources that allow access to sites in relation to which decisions have been made to restrict access, including copies of such Internet resources," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that last week it restricted access to several internet resources, including euroradio.fm (the European Radio for Belarus), regnum.ru, belsat.eu, spring96.org (the Viasna center) and svaboda.org/ (the Belarusian version of the Radio Liberty).

Related Topics

Internet Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

EC announces names of returning officers for Bajau ..

EC announces names of returning officers for Bajaur

48 seconds ago
 Houthi Missile Attack Leaves Nearly 30 Dead, Injur ..

Houthi Missile Attack Leaves Nearly 30 Dead, Injured - Yemeni Information Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 Man killed, another injured in road accident

Man killed, another injured in road accident

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in North ..

New Zealand relaxes COVID-19 restrictions in North Island

8 minutes ago
 Over 2.274 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Over 2.274 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

9 minutes ago
 China Applies to Join the Digital Economy Partners ..

China Applies to Join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.