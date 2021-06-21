UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Information Ministry Says Did Not Issue New Broadcast Permit To Russia's RTVI

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Belarusian Information Ministry Says Did Not Issue New Broadcast Permit to Russia's RTVI

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Belarusian Information Ministry announced that it had decided not to issue a new broadcast permit to Russian tv channel RTVI due to "inconsistency of the information in the operator's statement with the reality.

"

Earlier, telecommunications operator Kosmos TV announced that RTVI's permit for the distribution of its content in Belarus would expire on June 27.

"On June 21, 2021, the Ministry of Information made a decision to refuse a new permit for the distribution of foreign TV program RTVI in the Republic of Belarus. The reason for the refusal was the inconsistency of the information in the statement filed by the operator with the reality," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus June TV

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

56 minutes ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghan ..

17 minutes ago

President condoles Senator Kakar's demise

17 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

17 minutes ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.