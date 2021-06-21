MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Belarusian Information Ministry announced that it had decided not to issue a new broadcast permit to Russian tv channel RTVI due to "inconsistency of the information in the operator's statement with the reality.

"

Earlier, telecommunications operator Kosmos TV announced that RTVI's permit for the distribution of its content in Belarus would expire on June 27.

"On June 21, 2021, the Ministry of Information made a decision to refuse a new permit for the distribution of foreign TV program RTVI in the Republic of Belarus. The reason for the refusal was the inconsistency of the information in the statement filed by the operator with the reality," the ministry said.