Belarusian Information Ministry Shuts Down tut.by News Portal From October 1 - December 30

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Belarusian Information Ministry decided to suspend the work of news portal tut.by and deprive it of the status of an online publication, which equated it with the media, from October 1 to December 30, the ministry said in a press release.

"By the order of the Ministry of Information dated September 29, 2020, the release of the online publication tut.

by is suspended from October 1, 2020 to December 30, 2020," the statement said.

According to the report, in accordance with the law on mass media, the release of a mass media may be suspended for up to three months by a decision of the country's authorities upon their relevant lawsuit.

The ministry previously filed a lawsuit to terminate the publication of the online publication tut.by. On September 25, the Economic Court of Minsk accepted the statement of claim and initiated proceedings in the case.