Belarusian Information Ministry To Discuss On Friday With Journalists Work Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:38 AM

Belarusian Information Ministry to Discuss on Friday With Journalists Work Amid Protests

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:38 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Belarusian Information Ministry will hold a meeting with journalists on Friday to discuss their appeals regarding work amid ongoing protests in the republic, Information Minister Igor Lutsky told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On Friday, there will be a meeting with the media. There are appeals to the Ministry of Information about the work of journalists. In this regard, I decided that it was necessary to organize such a meeting. Among other things, they will talk about work amid protest actions," Lutsky said.

More Stories From World

