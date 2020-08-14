UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Minister Apologizes For Random People's Injuries At Protests

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Belarusian Interior Minister Apologizes for Random People's Injuries at Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said that he was taking responsibility for the injuries of random people at the protests "caught up in the hand" and apologized for it.

"I take responsibility and apologize for the injuries of random people at protests," he told the state-run broadcaster ONT.

Karayev also said that in three days, there had been 11 cases of car ramming attacks on police officers, which, in fact, is an attempted murder.

"In three days, 11 deliberate assaults on law enforcement officers were made. In fact, this is an attempted murder. Imagine what a response the comrades of these servicemen have!" he said.

