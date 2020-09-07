UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Minister Not Excluding Use Of Force By Opposition Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Belarusian Interior Minister Not Excluding Use of Force by Opposition Protesters

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev told the country's STV broadcaster on Sunday that he did not exclude the use of force by opposition protesters, but the police would be ready for such a situation.

"As for the use of force, I will say it is possible, of course, no one excludes that these people have not yet run out of fervor. Let them try - riot police, internal troops are in place," Karayev said.

The minister added that the security forces would not hesitate to respond to violence, noting that they do not intend to provoke it.

More Stories From World

