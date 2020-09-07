UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Minister Says 30 Law Enforcement Officers In Hospitals After Riots

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Belarusian Interior Minister Says 30 Law Enforcement Officers in Hospitals After Riots

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Thirty law enforcement officers, who sustained serious injuries during riots across Belarus, are still in hospitals, Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev told the country's STV broadcaster on Sunday.

"As for my servicemen and employees, 30 of them were seriously injured and are still in hospitals. We will not abandon them, we will treat them, the maximum moral, material and financial assistance will be provided," Karayev said.

Since the start of the opposition protests across Belarus, more than 130 law enforcement officers have been injured.

More Stories From World

