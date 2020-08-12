UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Minister Took Personal Control Of Protest-Covering Journalists' Issues

Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev took personal control of the situation with journalists covering the protests, the ministry's spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian Interior Minister Yuri Karayev took personal control of the situation with journalists covering the protests, the ministry's spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said on Wednesday.

"Issues of the work of representatives of the Belarusian media, as well as foreign media journalists accredited by the Foreign Ministry, at unauthorized mass events are taken under the personal control of the Interior Minister," Chemodanova said on Telegram.

