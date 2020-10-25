Belarusian Interior Ministry Checking Reports of Gunshots Amid Opposition March in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry is checking reports of gunshots at Minsk's Orlovskaya street, where security forces have blocked protesters on their way toward the Belarusian president's residence, spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier, the Nasha Niva newspaper reported that when a column of protesters came close to a security cordon, an officer opened fire toward them, inflicting no injuries.

"This information is being verified. After the check, an official comment will be made," Chemodanova said