UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Ministry Checking Reports Of Gunshots Amid Opposition March In Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Checking Reports of Gunshots Amid Opposition March in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry is checking reports of gunshots at Minsk's Orlovskaya street, where security forces have blocked protesters on their way toward the Belarusian president's residence, spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier, the Nasha Niva newspaper reported that when a column of protesters came close to a security cordon, an officer opened fire toward them, inflicting no injuries.

"This information is being verified. After the check, an official comment will be made," Chemodanova said

Related Topics

Fire Interior Ministry Minsk Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakista ..

25 minutes ago

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

60 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Smart Police Station a ..

60 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accid ..

1 hour ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.