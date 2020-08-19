Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Detentions Near Minsk Tractor Works Plant

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Some people were detained near the Minsk Tractor Works plant on Wednesday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian media reported that police had dispersed some people crowding at the entrance to the enterprise.

"Official information will be soon published ... As of now, I can confirm there have been detentions, we are making effort to establish the exact number," Olga Chemodanova said.

Minsk Tractor Works said earlier this week it would go on strike starting Monday. However, according to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, all the plants are working routinely.