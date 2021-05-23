Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Detention of Nexta Telegram Channel Founder

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The Belarusian Interior Ministry confirmed that the founder of Telegram channel Nexta, which Belarus designated as extremist, was detained in Minsk airport on Sunday.

"The founder on Nexta telegram channel [Roman] Protasevich was detained in Minsk airport," the ministry said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the ministry's press service told Sputnik it was not commenting on the reports of Protasevich's detention.