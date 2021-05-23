UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Detention Of Nexta Telegram Channel Founder

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Detention of Nexta Telegram Channel Founder

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The Belarusian Interior Ministry confirmed that the founder of Telegram channel Nexta, which Belarus designated as extremist, was detained in Minsk airport on Sunday.

"The founder on Nexta telegram channel [Roman] Protasevich was detained in Minsk airport," the ministry said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the ministry's press service told Sputnik it was not commenting on the reports of Protasevich's detention.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Minsk Belarus Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

57 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises Egyptian efforts to achi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.