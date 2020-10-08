UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Tikhanovskaya Is On Wanted List

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Tikhanovskaya Is on Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was put on the wanted list on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

Lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky has explained to Sputnik that the fact that the Belarusian opposition figure is on the wanted list in Russia is a normal routine practice within the Union State.

"She is on the interstate wanted list, I confirm this. You should ask the Belarusian Investigative Committee what case this is connected to," Chemodanova said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

11 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

20 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

3 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

3 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.