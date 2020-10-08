Belarusian Interior Ministry Confirms Tikhanovskaya Is on Wanted List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova, confirmed to Sputnik on Thursday that Belarusian ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was put on the wanted list on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

Lawyer Dmitry Agranovsky has explained to Sputnik that the fact that the Belarusian opposition figure is on the wanted list in Russia is a normal routine practice within the Union State.

"She is on the interstate wanted list, I confirm this. You should ask the Belarusian Investigative Committee what case this is connected to," Chemodanova said.