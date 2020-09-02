Belarusian Interior Ministry Estimates About 2,300 Protest Participants Seen on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) About 2,300 people took part in protests in Belarus on Tuesday, 39 people were detained in Minsk, the country's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

Ninety-five had misdemeanor write-ups for breaking the rules of mass gatherings, but only 39 remained in custody until a court hearing, the ministry said.