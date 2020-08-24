UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Ministry Estimates Crowd At Sunday Rally In Minsk At 20,000

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 01:53 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Estimates Crowd at Sunday Rally in Minsk at 20,000

About 20,000 people gathered at an opposition rally in Minsk on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) About 20,000 people gathered at an opposition rally in Minsk on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said.

In Brest and Grodno, there were no more than 3,000 people, the press service of the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry reiterated that unauthorized rallies could result in penalties for participants.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Brest Minsk Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks close with big gains on 24 aug 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Austria Says Outraged by Vienna ..

3 minutes ago

PM declared ‘Man of the Year’ among world’s ..

31 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of Interior Minis ..

3 minutes ago

15,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gather ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Austria Declines to Comment ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.