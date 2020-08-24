Belarusian Interior Ministry Estimates Crowd at Sunday Rally in Minsk at 20,000

About 20,000 people gathered at an opposition rally in Minsk on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) About 20,000 people gathered at an opposition rally in Minsk on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said.

In Brest and Grodno, there were no more than 3,000 people, the press service of the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry reiterated that unauthorized rallies could result in penalties for participants.