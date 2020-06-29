(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Belarusian Interior Ministry is holding a preliminary investigation into potential illegal activities of Valery Tsepkalo, a presidential hopeful, the ministry's representative Olga Chemodanova, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The prosecutor general sent the Interior Ministry materials on a request of a Turkish citizen about illegal activities of Tsepkalo for a preliminary investigation. The investigation is being held," Chemodanova said.

The prosecutor general's office told Sputnik that it received a request in June from a Belarusian citizen of Turkish origin.