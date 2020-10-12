UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Ministry: Protests Radicalized, Police To Use Live Rounds If Necessary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

The protests in Belarus have radicalized so the law enforcement will use special equipment and live rounds if necessary, the country's Interior Ministry said Monday

"The protests that have moved to Minsk mostly have become organized and very radicalized.

In this regard, the law enforcement and internal troops' will not leave the streets and will use special equipment and live rounds if necessary," the ministry said in its Telegram account.

