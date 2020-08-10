Belarusian Interior Ministry Refutes Claims About One Fatality in Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry refuted on Monday, in a comment for Sputnik Belarus, claims about a fatality in the unauthorized rallies in Minsk.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian human rights activists said that one person sustained a fatal brain injury in the protests, which emerged following the presidential election.

"No one was killed," Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova, said.

Chemodanova also said that information related to those detained in the course of the protests would be released later.