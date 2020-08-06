(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova, told Sputnik on Thursday that Maria Moroz, the head of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign office, had not been detained by the police.

Tikhanovskaya's press secretary said earlier in the day that Moroz was detained by people who claimed to be Interior Ministry staffers when she was leaving the Lithuanian Embassy in Minsk.

"She has not been detained," Chemodanova said.