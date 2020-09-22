UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Ministry Refutes Loss Of Personnel, Leaks Of Confidential Information

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:20 AM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Refutes Loss of Personnel, Leaks of Confidential Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova called the information that the Belarusian police officers had allegedly asked for help after their personal data had been published on the internet "fake news," saying that there was neither loss of personnel, nor leak of confidential information.

"The news circulated on the Internet, that after the publication of lists with personal data of law enforcement officers, many asked for help and protection in various funds, is a fake," Chemodanova told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

"No confidential information of employees was published, so the placement of the aforementioned data could not have a negative effect for the department," she added.

Chemodanova stressed that "there is no personnel drain in the department," and such informational is just stuffing, not based on real data, an it "just strengthens the morale of the employees."

On Saturday, one of opposition Telegram channels, whose administration is located outside Belarus, released personal data of a number of law enforcement officers. As the channel noted, the information was obtained allegedly thanks to "cyber partisans". Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the department had the technology to identify and prosecute those responsible for the data breach.

Related Topics

Internet Police Interior Ministry Technology Russia Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

19 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

19 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

20 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.