Belarusian Interior Ministry Refutes Loss of Personnel, Leaks of Confidential Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova called the information that the Belarusian police officers had allegedly asked for help after their personal data had been published on the internet "fake news," saying that there was neither loss of personnel, nor leak of confidential information.

"The news circulated on the Internet, that after the publication of lists with personal data of law enforcement officers, many asked for help and protection in various funds, is a fake," Chemodanova told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

"No confidential information of employees was published, so the placement of the aforementioned data could not have a negative effect for the department," she added.

Chemodanova stressed that "there is no personnel drain in the department," and such informational is just stuffing, not based on real data, an it "just strengthens the morale of the employees."

On Saturday, one of opposition Telegram channels, whose administration is located outside Belarus, released personal data of a number of law enforcement officers. As the channel noted, the information was obtained allegedly thanks to "cyber partisans". Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry told Sputnik that the department had the technology to identify and prosecute those responsible for the data breach.