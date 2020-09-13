Belarusian Interior Ministry Says 114 Protesters Detained in Saturday Rallies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Belarusian police detained 114 protesters during opposition demonstrations throughout the country on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"Yesterday, on September 12, political mass gatherings were held in the country ... In total, 114 people were detained for violating the law on mass gatherings, 99 arrests were made in Minsk. A total of 87 people were placed in temporary detention facilities until a court can consider their cases," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry also claimed that no more than 1,700 people protested in Belarus on Saturday, while over 50,000 citizens joined pro-government rallies across the country on the same day.

The ministry specified that some protesters in Minsk and Grodno were disobeying police orders and ripping off face masks from law enforcement officers.

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass protests nationwide after a presidential election on August 9 saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. The protests have been ongoing for over a month, and thousands of demonstrators have been detained across the country. The opposition accuses the security forces of excessive violence during peaceful demonstrations, while the government blames protests on foreign meddling.