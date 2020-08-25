Belarusian Interior Ministry Says 2,000 People Took Part in Protests on Monday

Monday protests in four Belarusian cities drew 2,000 people, the country's Interior Ministry said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Monday protests in four Belarusian cities drew 2,000 people, the country's Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

"The largest number of participants was registered in Minsk, Brest, Grodno and Soligorsk. The total amount was about 2,000 people," the ministry said.