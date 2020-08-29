UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Ministry Says 32 People Arrested During Unauthorized Rallies On Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) A total of 32 people were detained during unauthorized demonstrations across Belarus on Friday, the country's Interior Ministry said, adding that protests were uncrowded.

The ministry stated that a total of 42 hotbeds of citizens' political activity were registered in the country on August 28.

"As for the protests, they were not crowded. The most active of them were traditionally held in Minsk ... A total of 32 people were detained [and will remain in custody] until court hearings on administrative violations," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

The largest demonstrations were held in Minsk � a rally near the National Academic Janka Kupala Theater gathered about 200 people, while up to 90 protesters gathered on Independence Square.

Mass opposition protests broke out across Belarus following a presidential election on August 9 that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests.

