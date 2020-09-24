A total of 364 citizens were detained across Belarus on Wednesday for violating the mass events regulations, the Interior Ministry reported, commenting on the rallies, held on the day of President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) A total of 364 citizens were detained across Belarus on Wednesday for violating the mass events regulations, the Interior Ministry reported, commenting on the rallies, held on the day of President Alexander Lukashenko's inauguration.

According to the ministry, around 5,000 people took part in the 59 rallies that were staged across the country on Wednesday.

"A total of 364 citizens, including 252 people in Minsk, were detained yesterday for violating the mass events regulations. As many as 320 people were placed in detention centers pending administrative offenses hearings," the Belarusian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram.

The ministry also pointed to the "aggressive nature" of the rallies, reporting "overt clashes" between protesters and the police.

"Stones and other items were thrown at law enforcement agents in a bid to inflict bodily harm," the Belarusian Interior Ministry went on to say, adding that some police officers were injured.

According to the Interior Ministry, most of the protesters were under the age of 30.