Belarusian Interior Ministry Says About 10,000 Joined Pro-Government Rallies On Thursday

Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:22 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says About 10,000 Joined Pro-Government Rallies on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) About 10,000 people took part in pro-government rallies in Belarus on September 3, while about 850 participated in 30 protests, the country's Interior Ministry said Friday.

The police detained 26 people for breaking the law on unauthorized gatherings.

Protests began in Belarus on August 9, after the presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1 percent of the vote. The country's opposition refused to recognize these results claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won the election.

