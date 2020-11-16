Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Confirmed 35 Protests in Country on Sunday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry on Monday said that 35 protests had been registered across the country the previous day and that the number of participants had gone down.

"Yesterday, on November 15, we have registered 35 protests. It should be noted that the number of their participants got smaller and the protest activity decreased," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry said it had undertaken all necessary measures to maintain order and public safety where unauthorized events had been held.

"Altogether, over 700 people across the country were put in places for holding detained persons for violating the law on mass events and until administrative violation cases are heard in the court," the ministry added.

Belarus has entered a prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.