Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Detained Man Suspected of Death Threats to RT Journalist

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Law enforcement agencies of Belarus detained a Minsk resident who threatened RT journalist Konstantin Pridybailo with death, the country's interior ministry said.

"In September, 31-year-old producer of the well-known Russian network publication Konstantin Pridybailo contacted the police and explained that he was being threatened over the phone. Interior ministry's officers found out that the applicant had been called by a 47-year-old resident of Minsk who expressed an intention to deal with him," the ministry said.

The caller was detained, investigators gave a legal assessment of his actions and opened a criminal case over threats of murder, it said, adding that the suspect works in the capital's social center of a religious nature.

RT correspondent Pridybailo previously covered opposition protests in Belarus. Earlier, he published screenshots with threats and insults to the channel's employees in his Telegram channel.