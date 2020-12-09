UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Detained Man Suspected Of Death Threats To RT Journalist

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:19 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Detained Man Suspected of Death Threats to RT Journalist

Law enforcement agencies of Belarus detained a Minsk resident who threatened RT journalist Konstantin Pridybailo with death, the country's interior ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Law enforcement agencies of Belarus detained a Minsk resident who threatened RT journalist Konstantin Pridybailo with death, the country's interior ministry said.

"In September, 31-year-old producer of the well-known Russian network publication Konstantin Pridybailo contacted the police and explained that he was being threatened over the phone. Interior ministry's officers found out that the applicant had been called by a 47-year-old resident of Minsk who expressed an intention to deal with him," the ministry said.

The caller was detained, investigators gave a legal assessment of his actions and opened a criminal case over threats of murder, it said, adding that the suspect works in the capital's social center of a religious nature.

RT correspondent Pridybailo previously covered opposition protests in Belarus. Earlier, he published screenshots with threats and insults to the channel's employees in his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Murder Police Interior Ministry Russia Threatened Minsk Belarus September Criminals Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours Fakhr Al Watan Office w ..

21 minutes ago

Indian, Uzbek Leaders to Hold Virtual Summit on Fr ..

1 minute ago

French Cabinet Approves Draft Law on Tackling Extr ..

1 minute ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi launches first UAE ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.